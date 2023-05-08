Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 15:26:35

EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

08.05.2023 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 18th Interim Announcement

In the period from May 02, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 123 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from May 02, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
May 02, 2023 - -
May 03, 2023 123 28.0000
May 04, 2023 - -
May 05, 2023 - -
In total 123 28.0000

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023 thus amounts to 6192 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, May 08, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


08.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626689  08.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

