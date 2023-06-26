|
26.06.2023 13:28:06
EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE
/ Release of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 25th Interim Announcement
In the period from June 19, 2023 up to and including June 23, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 395 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June 19, 2023 up to and including June 23, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.
Gräfelfing, June 26, 2023
PharmaSGP Holding SE
26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 1
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1665693 26.06.2023 CET/CEST
