27.09.2022 10:29:49

EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

27.09.2022 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
 

Information on share buyback program
27 September 2022
 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
 

In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 26 September 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.


Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
19 Sep. 22 1,941 21.7717 42,258.87
20 Sep. 22 1,941 22.0089 42,719.27
21 Sep. 22 1,941 22.0515 42,801.96
22 Sep. 22 1,941 21.4717 41,676.57
23 Sep. 22 1,941 20.3810 39,559.52
26 Sep. 22 1,941 20.0467 38,910.64
       
Total 11,646 21.2886 247,926.84

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 26 September 2022 amounts to 114,468 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450583  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

