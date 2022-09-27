EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

|
27.09.2022 10:29:49
|
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 19 September 2022 until and including 26 September 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 26 September 2022 amounts to 114,468 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
PSI Software AG
