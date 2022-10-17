|
17.10.2022 11:50:27
EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
PSI Software AG
17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1465085 17.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:50
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:50
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:50
|PSI Software AG : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
06.10.22
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.10.22
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: PSI adjusts Annual Targets due to Business Performance in the Electrical Grids business (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: PSI passt die Jahresziele aufgrund des Geschäftsverlaufs im Bereich Elektrische Netze an (EQS Group)
|
27.09.22
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PSI Software AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PSI Software AG
|20,25
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer.