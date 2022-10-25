EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback

Information on share buyback program

25 October 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 24 October 2022, a number of 6,882 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 17 Oct. 22 350 20.8500 7,297.50 18 Oct. 22 710 21.3000 15,123.00 19 Oct. 22 0 0 0.00 20 Oct. 22 1,941 21.2723 41,289.53 21 Oct. 22 1,941 20.6455 40,072.92 24 Oct. 22 1,941 21.1710 41,092.91 Total 6,883 21.0484 144,875.86

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 24 October 2022 amounts to 142,417 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



Contact:



PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de

