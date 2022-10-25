|
25.10.2022 18:28:22
EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
25 October 2022
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 24 October 2022, a number of 6,882 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
