25.10.2022 18:28:22

EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

25.10.2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
25 October 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 17 October 2022 until and including 24 October 2022, a number of 6,882 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
17 Oct. 22 350 20.8500 7,297.50
18 Oct. 22 710 21.3000 15,123.00
19 Oct. 22 0 0 0.00
20 Oct. 22 1,941 21.2723 41,289.53
21 Oct. 22 1,941 20.6455 40,072.92
24 Oct. 22 1,941 21.1710 41,092.91
       
Total 6,883 21.0484 144,875.86

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 24 October 2022 amounts to 142,417 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471891  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

