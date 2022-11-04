EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information



04.11.2022

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Information on share buyback program

4 November 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 26 October 2022 until and including 3 November 2022, a number of 11,587 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 3 November 2022 amounts to 154,004 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



Contact:



PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de

