Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 12:02:35

EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program
14 November 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 4 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022, a number of 10,421 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
04 Nov. 22 1,941 23.5886 45,785.47
07 Nov. 22 1,941 23.4385 45,494.13
08 Nov. 22 1,941 23.0000 44,643.00
09 Nov. 22 1,941 22.5323 43,735.19
10 Nov. 22 1,941 21.5573 41,842.72
11 Nov. 22 716 23.8159 17,052.18
       
Total 10,421 22.8915 238,552.70


An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 amounts to 164,425 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486901  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486901&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten