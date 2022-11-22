EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



Information on share buyback program

22 November 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 14 November 2022 until and including 21 November 2022, a number of 11,452 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 14 Nov. 22 1,941 23.2121 45,054.69 15 Nov. 22 1,747 22.9165 40,035.13 16 Nov. 22 1,941 22.5764 43,820.79 17 Nov. 22 1,941 21.9721 42,647.85 18 Nov. 22 1,941 21.9114 42,530.03 21 Nov. 22 1,941 21.2970 41,337.48 Total 11,452 22.3040 255,425.95



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).



The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 21 November 2022 amounts to 175,877 shares.



The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.



