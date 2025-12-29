EQS-CMS: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 5th Interim Announcement

Munich, 29 December 2025 – In the period from 22 December 2025, up to and including 26 December 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 17,346 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II). In the announcement of 21 November 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 24 November 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 22 December 2025, up to and including 26 December 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 22 December 2025 9,246 76.5829 708,085.49 23 December 2025 8,100 76.6716 621,039.96 24 December 2025 0 - - 25 December 2025 0 - - 26 December 2025 0 - - Total: 17,346 76.6248 1,329,125.45



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 24 November 2025, up to and including 26 December 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program 2025 (II) thus amounts to 214,553 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

