|
17.11.2022 15:10:55
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Notification of the execution of the share buyback
Essen, 17 November 2022, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 (b), Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 share buyback
On 11 November 2022, RWE Aktiengesellschaft commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 15 August 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1 (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. A total of 424,120 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.06272 % of the companys capital stock were bought back. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 39.59895 The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 16,794,705.09 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.
In the period from 11 November 2022 to 16 November 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Date: 11.11.2022
Total number of shares bought back: 106,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 40.1383
Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,254,659.80
Date: 14.11.2022
Total number of shares bought back: 106,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 38.8627
Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,119,446.20
Date: 15.11.2022
Total number of shares bought back: 106,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.4553
Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,182,261.80
Date: 16.11.2022
Total number of shares bought back: 106,120
Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.9391
Aggregated volume (EUR): 4,238,337.29
Total
Total number of shares bought back: 424,120
Weighted average share price (EUR): 39.59895
Aggregated volume (EUR): 16,794,705.09
The single transactions effected within one day are published at www.rwe.com.
Essen, November 2022
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1490727 17.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!