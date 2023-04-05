|
05.04.2023 13:32:20
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 21 December 2022 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In April 2023 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 689 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 35.188814. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 24,245.093 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).
05.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1602207 05.04.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen
|05.04.23
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.03.23
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.23
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RWE AG St.
|40,55
|1,83%
