07.11.2023 13:26:14
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 21 December 2022 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In November 2023 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 897 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 31.745191. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 28,475.436 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).
07.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
Analysen zu RWE AG St.
|23.10.23
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.23
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.23
|RWE Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.10.23
|RWE Outperform
|Bernstein Research
