RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
20.01.2026 14:50:33
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 7
In the period from 12 January 2026 to 16 January 2026, a total of 420,052 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 16 January 2026 amounts to 2,559,769 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
20.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262552 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
