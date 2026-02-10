RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
10.02.2026 10:54:13
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 9
In the period from 2 February 2026 to 6 February 2026, a total of 389,257 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 6 February 2026 amounts to 3,744,006 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274068 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.
|
12:27
|Schwacher Handel: DAX schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10:30
|EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
10:30