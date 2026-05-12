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12.05.2026 13:00:33

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12.05.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of implementation of buyback programme

Essen, 12 May 2026, RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 18 December 2025 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In May 2026 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd a total of 1,270 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 52.675171. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 66,897.467 (excluding ancillary costs). No shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft were acquired under the share buyback programme of RWE Technology UK Limited in May 2026.

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).

 

Essen, May 2026

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

 


12.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2326138  12.05.2026 CET/CEST

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