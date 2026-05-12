EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



12.05.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 23

In the period from 4 May 2026 to 8 May 2026, a total of 351,855 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volue (€) 04.05.2026 Xetra 69,717 59.7619 4,166,420.38 05.05.2026 Xetra 69,451 59.9928 4,166,559.95 06.05.2026 Xetra 70,392 59.1921 4,166,650.30 07.05.2026 Xetra 71,352 58.3961 4,166,678.53 08.05.2026 Xetra 70,943 58.5949 4,156,897.99

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 8 May 2026 amounts to 8,147,871 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

