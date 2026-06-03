RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
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03.06.2026 18:30:53
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 27 and Final Report
In the period from 1 to 3 June 2026, a total of 233,761 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
This marks the completion as planned of the third and final tranche of RWE Aktiengesellschaft's share buyback program, which was launched in November 2024.
In total, 9,485,863 shares were acquired under the third tranche in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 3 June 2026 at a total purchase price of approximately €500 million (excluding transactions costs). Together with the two previous tranches, each amounting to EUR 500 million, the announced total volume of €1.5 billion has been fully utilised.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
03.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2339260 03.06.2026 CET/CEST
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