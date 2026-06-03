EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



03.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 27 and Final Report

In the period from 1 to 3 June 2026, a total of 233,761 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volue (€) 01.06.2026 Xetra 75,505 55.1868 4,166,879.33 02.06.2026 Xetra 74,969 55.3635 4,150,546.23 03.06.2026 Xetra 83,287 56.4146 4,698,602.79

This marks the completion as planned of the third and final tranche of RWE Aktiengesellschaft's share buyback program, which was launched in November 2024.

In total, 9,485,863 shares were acquired under the third tranche in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 3 June 2026 at a total purchase price of approximately €500 million (excluding transactions costs). Together with the two previous tranches, each amounting to EUR 500 million, the announced total volume of €1.5 billion has been fully utilised.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

