RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
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09.06.2026 10:44:53
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement of implementation of buyback programme
Essen, 09 June 2026, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 18 December 2025 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In June 2026 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd a total of 1,068 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 48.598042. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 51,902.709 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).
Essen, June 2026
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
09.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2342328 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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10:44
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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10:44
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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