RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
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09.11.2026 10:03:11
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Employee share programme Germany 2026 – Interim report No. 5
In the period from 2 November 2026 to 6 November 2026, a total of 55,000 shares were purchased under the German employee share programme of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 27 August 2026 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share programme in the time period from 5 October 2026 until and including 6 November 2026 amounts to 275,000 shares.
Essen, 9 November 2026
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GB7KCA94ACC940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430762 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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10:03
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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10:03
|EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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06.11.26
|EQS-PVR: RWE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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