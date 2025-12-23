EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Share Buyback Program 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



23.12.2025 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report

In the period from December 15, 2025 up to and including December 22, 2025, a total of 94,703 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price

(EUR) Volume

(EUR) December 15, 2025 15,790 14.874139 234,862.65 December 16, 2025 15,877 14.753584 234,242.65 December 17, 2025 15,623 14.476309 226,163.38 December 18, 2025 15,665 14.592816 228,596.46 December 19, 2025 15,763 14.836131 233,861.93 December 22, 2025 15,985 14.915852 238,429.89

The total number of shares acquired up to and including December 22, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 366,453 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, December 23, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board