EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Share Buyback Program 2025
Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 4. interim report
In the period from December 15, 2025 up to and including December 22, 2025, a total of 94,703 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
The total number of shares acquired up to and including December 22, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 366,453 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:
https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback
Bessenbach, December 23, 2025
SAF-HOLLAND SE
The Management Board
23.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2250898 23.12.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
