SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
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31.03.2026 11:31:53
EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 11. interim report
In the period from March 23, 2026 up to and including March 27, 2026, a total of 124,472 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
The total number of shares acquired up to and including March 27, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 687,055 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:
https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback
Bessenbach, March 31, 2026
SAF-HOLLAND SE
The Management Board
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301352 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
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11:31
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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11:31
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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25.03.26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX klettert zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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24.03.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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20.03.26
|EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, buy (EQS Group)
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20.03.26
|EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Christoph Günter, Kauf (EQS Group)
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20.03.26
|EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Frank Lorenz-Dietz, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|24.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.10.25
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.25
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.07.25
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.25
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|16,66
|2,97%
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