SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

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WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

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31.03.2026 11:31:53

EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

31.03.2026 / 11:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 11. interim report

In the period from March 23, 2026 up to and including March 27, 2026, a total of 124,472 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume (EUR)
March 23, 2026 23,473 16.481843 386,878.30
March 24, 2026 24,292 17.294760 420,124.31
March 25, 2026 24,863 17.405558 432,754.39
March 26, 2026 25,528 17.275047 440,997.40
March 27, 2026 26,316 16.876468 444,121.13

The total number of shares acquired up to and including March 27, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 687,055 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, March 31, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301352  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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