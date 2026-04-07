EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 13:18 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 12. interim report

In the period from March 30, 2026 up to and including April 2, 2026, a total of 104,268 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (EUR) Volume

(EUR) March 30, 2026 25,814 16.294400 420,623.64 March 31, 2026 26,279 16.576431 435,612.03 April 1, 2026 25,901 16.869528 436,937.64 April 2, 2026 26,274 16.616284 436,576.25

The total number of shares acquired up to and including April 2, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 791,323 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, April 7, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board