SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

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WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

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28.04.2026 14:27:33

EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

28.04.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 15. interim report

In the period from April 22, 2026 up to and including April 24, 2026 a total of 63,908 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume (EUR)
April 22, 2026 25,214 17.981767 453,392.27
April 23, 2026 16,955 17.927448 303,959.88
April 24, 2026 21,739 17.789751 386,731.40

The total number of shares acquired up to and including April 24, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 990,022 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, April 28, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316830  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

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