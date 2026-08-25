SAF-HOLLAND Aktie

SAF-HOLLAND für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 11:52:23

EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

25.08.2026 / 11:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 23. interim report

In the period from August 17, 2026 up to and including August 19, 2026 a total of 38,230 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (EUR)		 Volume
(EUR)
August 17, 2026 17,089 21.465753 366,828.25
August 18, 2026 17,089 21.873252 373,792.00
August 19, 2026 4,052 21.994842 89,123.10

The total number of shares acquired up to and including August 19, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,271,018 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, August 25, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


25.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com
LEI Code: 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

 
End of News EQS News Service

2388288  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE

mehr Analysen
10.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
07.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen DZ BANK
06.08.26 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAF-HOLLAND SE 22,75 0,66% SAF-HOLLAND SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:40 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX vor Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Handel auf grünem Terrain beginnen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen