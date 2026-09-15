SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
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15.09.2026 16:09:31
EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 25. interim report
In the period from September 8, 2026 up to and including September 11, 2026 a total of 59,649 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
The total number of shares acquired up to and including September 11, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,374,856 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:
https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback
Bessenbach, September 15, 2026
SAF-HOLLAND SE
The Management Board
15.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|LEI Code:
|222100QJQLUJHWREL058
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399702 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
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16:09
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:09
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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15:58
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
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10.09.26
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08.09.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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08.09.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
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Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|10.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.06.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.08.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|22,65
|2,49%
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