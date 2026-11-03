EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



03.11.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 32. interim report

In the period from October 26, 2026 up to and including October 30, 2026 a total of 100,824 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) October 26, 2026 19,439 21.093480 410,036.16 October 27, 2026 19,770 20.949904 414,179.60 October 28, 2026 20,444 21.077446 430,907.31 October 29, 2026 19,794 21.121309 418,075.19 October 30, 2026 21,377 21.102049 451,098.50

The total number of shares acquired up to and including October 30, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 1,762,576 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, November 3, 2026

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board