SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
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24.11.2026 13:41:41
EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 35. interim report
In the period from November 16, 2026 up to and including November 20, 2026 a total of 99,346 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
The total number of shares acquired up to and including November 20, 2026 as part of the share buyback amounts to 2,033,633 shares.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:
https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback
Bessenbach, November 24, 2026
SAF-HOLLAND SE
The Management Board
24.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|LEI Code:
|222100QJQLUJHWREL058
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441338 24.11.2026 CET/CEST
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13:41
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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13:41
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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17.11.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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17.11.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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10.11.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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10.11.26
|EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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|Warburg Research
|23.10.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
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|06.11.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.10.26
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
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|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
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|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|23,15
|-0,86%
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