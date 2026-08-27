EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Samara Asset Group p.l.c. - Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - AGENDA

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



27.08.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) AGENDA Opening of the Meeting. Calling the Meeting to Order. Nomination and Appointment of a Chairman. Mr. Patrick Alan Lowry (Director) will serve as Chairperson of the General Meeting. If Mr. Lowry is unable to act as Chairperson, the Directors present shall elect one of their number to act as Chairperson of the meeting. Confirmation of Quorum (not less than 51% of the members holding an equivalent paid-up voting share capital of the company). Recording the Attendance at the Meeting and Adoption of the List of Votes. Shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who are entitled to participate in the General Meeting will be deemed shareholders participating in the meeting. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes. During the Meeting, a person will be chosen to scrutinise the minutes. Resolution: The Board of Directors proposes that pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association (and in terms of Article 106 of the Companies Act, Cap. 386 of the Laws of Malta), the Company is hereby extending the authorisation to acquire, in its own name such number of the Company’s own ordinary shares subject to the following terms and conditions: The maximum quantity of shares shall not exceed 1.5 million shares to a maximum of EUR 30 million; The authority of the Company to acquire its own shares shall be valid for a further eighteen (18) months from the date of this resolution; and The Company shall be authorised to acquire any ordinary share at any price up to a maximum of EUR 10 p/share. Any other matters arising. Closing of the Meeting. By order of the Board of Directors. Thursday, August 27th 2026. Dr. Rebecca Camilleri Company Secretary

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