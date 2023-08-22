|
22.08.2023 10:29:09
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 1st interim notification
Walldorf, August 22, 2023
In the time period from August 14, 2023 until and including August 18, 2023, a number of 2,043,396 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 18, 2023 amounts to 2,043,396 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1708765 22.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.23
|DAX 40-Papier SAP SE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in SAP SE abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: SAP startet erste Tranche des im Mai angekündigten Aktienrückkaufprogramms (Dow Jones)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|DAX 40-Titel SAP SE-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in SAP SE abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|EQS-DD: SAP SE: Christian Kurt Klein, Kauf (EQS Group)