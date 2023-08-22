EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 1st interim notification

Walldorf, August 22, 2023

In the time period from August 14, 2023 until and including August 18, 2023, a number of 2,043,396 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2023-08-14 393,000 126.83 49,843,325.40 2023-08-15 401,556 126.27 50,702,508.50 2023-08-16 411,840 126.99 52,300,838.30 2023-08-17 416,000 125.24 52,098,800.00 2023-08-18 421,000 123.60 52,036,231.50 Total 2,043,396 125.76 256,981,703.70



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 18, 2023 amounts to 2,043,396 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board