EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2023 09:35:08
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2nd interim notification
Walldorf, August 29, 2023
In the time period from August 21, 2023 until and including August 25, 2023, a number of 2,045,215 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 25, 2023 amounts to 4,088,611 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
