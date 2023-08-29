29.08.2023 09:35:08

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2nd interim notification

Walldorf, August 29, 2023

In the time period from August 21, 2023 until and including August 25, 2023, a number of 2,045,215 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
2023-08-21 401,000 125.28 50,239,244.90
2023-08-22 402,930 127.60 51,415,520.01
2023-08-23 411,285 128.36 52,790,650.69
2023-08-24 415,000 128.11 53,166,314.00
2023-08-25 415,000 126.67 52,568,548.00
Total 2,045,215 127.21 260,180,277.60


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 25, 2023 amounts to 4,088,611 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


29.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1713577  29.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten