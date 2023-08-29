EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2nd interim notification

Walldorf, August 29, 2023

In the time period from August 21, 2023 until and including August 25, 2023, a number of 2,045,215 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2023-08-21 401,000 125.28 50,239,244.90 2023-08-22 402,930 127.60 51,415,520.01 2023-08-23 411,285 128.36 52,790,650.69 2023-08-24 415,000 128.11 53,166,314.00 2023-08-25 415,000 126.67 52,568,548.00 Total 2,045,215 127.21 260,180,277.60



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 25, 2023 amounts to 4,088,611 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board