EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

05.09.2023 09:34:24
/ Share Buy Back 2023
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 3rd interim notification
Walldorf, September 5, 2023
In the time period from August 28, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023, a number of 560,691 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 1, 2023 amounts to 4,649,302 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
Language:
|English
Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
Internet:
|www.sap.com
