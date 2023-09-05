EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, September 5, 2023

In the time period from August 28, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023, a number of 560,691 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2023-08-28 420,000 127.31 53,470,872.00 2023-08-29 80,148 128.10 10,267,271.38 2023-08-30 45,056 127.75 5,755,863.45 2023-08-31 7,740 129.61 1,003,173.66 2023-09-01 7,747 128.82 997,953.05 Total 560,691 128.32 71,495,133.54



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 1, 2023 amounts to 4,649,302 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board