EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2023 10:13:14

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / SAP Share Buy-Back
12.09.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 4th interim notification

Walldorf, September 12, 2023

In the time period from September 4, 2023 until and including September 8, 2023, a number of 38,719 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
2023-09-04 7,788 127.86 995,803.27
2023-09-05 7,819 128.29 1,003,135.48
2023-09-06 7,776 128.76 1,001,236.20
2023-09-07 7,692 130.10 1,000,743.05
2023-09-08 7,644 131.09 1,002,053.49
Total 38,719 129.22 5,002,971.49


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 8, 2023 amounts to 4,688,021 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1724101  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

