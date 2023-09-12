EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 4th interim notification

Walldorf, September 12, 2023

In the time period from September 4, 2023 until and including September 8, 2023, a number of 38,719 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2023-09-04 7,788 127.86 995,803.27 2023-09-05 7,819 128.29 1,003,135.48 2023-09-06 7,776 128.76 1,001,236.20 2023-09-07 7,692 130.10 1,000,743.05 2023-09-08 7,644 131.09 1,002,053.49 Total 38,719 129.22 5,002,971.49



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 8, 2023 amounts to 4,688,021 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board