|
12.09.2023 10:13:14
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ SAP Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 4th interim notification
Walldorf, September 12, 2023
In the time period from September 4, 2023 until and including September 8, 2023, a number of 38,719 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 8, 2023 amounts to 4,688,021 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1724101 12.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11:33
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Oracle verfehlt 'überzogene Erwartungen' - SAP auch schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
10:13
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:13
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.09.23
|EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
11.09.23
|EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08.09.23
|EQS-DD: SAP SE: Dr. Rouven Westphal, sell (EQS Group)
|
08.09.23
|EQS-DD: SAP SE: Dr. Rouven Westphal, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
08.09.23
|SAP-Aktie im Plus: Ankündigung zu LeanIX-Übernahme treibt weiter an (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen
|08.09.23
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.23
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.23
|SAP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|04.08.23
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.23
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.23
|SAP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|04.08.23
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.23
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.23
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|04.08.23
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.23
|SAP Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.23
|SAP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.23
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.07.23
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.07.23
|SAP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.23
|SAP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE
|126,20
|-2,31%