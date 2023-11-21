|
21.11.2023 09:09:09
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back 2023
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 14th interim notification
Walldorf, November 21, 2023
In the time period from November 13, 2023 until and including November 17, 2023, a number of 7,500 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including November 17, 2023 amounts to 7,526,361 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
21.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1777851 21.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:09
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:09
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20.11.23
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX beendet die Montagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX beendet den Montagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.23
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)