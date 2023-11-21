EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back 2023

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



21.11.2023 / 09:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 14th interim notification

Walldorf, November 21, 2023

In the time period from November 13, 2023 until and including November 17, 2023, a number of 7,500 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2023-11-13 1,500 134.99 202,480.80 2023-11-14 1,500 136.11 204,166.65 2023-11-15 1,500 136.49 204,735.15 2023-11-16 1,500 136.97 205,455.75 2023-11-17 1,500 137.38 206,065.95 Total 7,500 136.39 1,022,904.30



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including November 17, 2023 amounts to 7,526,361 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board