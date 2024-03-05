EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



05.03.2024 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 1st interim notification

Walldorf, March 5, 2024

In the time period from February 26, 2024 until and including March 1, 2024, a number of 724,830 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-02-26 200,000 172.46 34,491,940.00 2024-02-27 50,000 174.39 8,719,440.00 2024-02-28 150,000 173.29 25,993,935.00 2024-02-29 124,954 172.85 21,597,849.07 2024-03-01 199,876 173.04 34,585,923.42 Total 724,830 172.99 125,389,087.49



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 1, 2024 amounts to 724,830 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board