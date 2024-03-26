EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



26.03.2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 4th interim notification

Walldorf, March 26, 2024

In the time period from March 18, 2024 until and including March 22, 2024, a number of 554,905 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-03-18 185,000 172.46 31,904,563.50 2024-03-19 59,948 172.56 10,344,333.13 2024-03-20 120,000 174.13 20,895,720.00 2024-03-21 110,000 176.76 19,443,853.00 2024-03-22 79,957 179.65 14,364,259.06 Total 554,905 175.11 96,952,728.69



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 22, 2024 amounts to 2,120,934 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board