26.03.2024 09:41:29

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

26.03.2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 4th interim notification

Walldorf, March 26, 2024

In the time period from March 18, 2024 until and including March 22, 2024, a number of 554,905 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-03-18 185,000 172.46 31,904,563.50
2024-03-19 59,948 172.56 10,344,333.13
2024-03-20 120,000 174.13 20,895,720.00
2024-03-21 110,000 176.76 19,443,853.00
2024-03-22 79,957 179.65 14,364,259.06
Total 554,905 175.11 96,952,728.69


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 22, 2024 amounts to 2,120,934 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
