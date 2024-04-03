EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

03.04.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 5th interim notification

Walldorf, April 3, 2024

In the time period from March 25, 2024 until and including March 28, 2024, a number of 318,991 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-03-25 119,995 180.23 21,626,278.87 2024-03-26 59,000 182.14 10,746,047.60 2024-03-27 80,000 182.84 14,626,856.00 2024-03-28 59,996 180.79 10,846,514.85 Total 318,991 181.50 57,845,697.32



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 28, 2024 amounts to 2,439,925 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board