EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



28.05.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 10th interim notification

Walldorf, May 28, 2024

In the time period from May 20, 2024 until and including May 24, 2024, a number of 16,345 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-05-20 1,345 177.25 238,395.47 2024-05-21 0 0.00 0.00 2024-05-22 5,000 179.25 896,237.00 2024-05-23 5,000 181.35 906,739.00 2024-05-24 5,000 179.66 898,317.00 Total 16,345 179.38 2,939,688.47



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including May 24, 2024 amounts to 3,725,586 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board