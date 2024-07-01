01.07.2024 10:29:41

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share-Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 15th interim notification

Walldorf, July 1, 2024

In the time period from June 24, 2024 until and including June 28, 2024, a number of 40,628 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-06-24 26,948 179.46 4,836,144.67
2024-06-25 13,680 179.55 2,456,285.04
2024-06-26 0 0.00 0.00
2024-06-27 0 0.00 0.00
2024-06-28 0 0.00 0.00
Total 40,628 179.51 7,292,429.71


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 28, 2024 amounts to 5,310,609 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1936903  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936903&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen

09:20 SAP Add Baader Bank
26.06.24 SAP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.24 SAP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.06.24 SAP Buy UBS AG
06.06.24 SAP Add Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAP SE 185,98 -1,48% SAP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen