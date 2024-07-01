|
01.07.2024 10:29:41
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share-Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 15th interim notification
Walldorf, July 1, 2024
In the time period from June 24, 2024 until and including June 28, 2024, a number of 40,628 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including June 28, 2024 amounts to 5,310,609 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936903 01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:29
|EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX beginnt Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Handel in Europa: Zum Start des Montagshandels Gewinne im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Start Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Montagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen
|09:20
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.24
|SAP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.24
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|09:20
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.24
|SAP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.24
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|09:20
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.24
|SAP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|SAP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|SAP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.24
|SAP Add
|Baader Bank
|17.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|SAP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.24
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.24
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.24
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.02.24
|SAP Hold
|Warburg Research
|24.01.24
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE
|185,98
|-1,48%