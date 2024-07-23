EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



23.07.2024 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 18th interim notification

Walldorf, July 23, 2024

In the time period from July 15, 2024 until and including July 19, 2024, a number of 49,915 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-07-08 2024-07-15 10,003 188.27 2024-07-09 2024-07-16 9,948 187.40 2024-07-10 2024-07-17 9,995 184.75 2024-07-11 2024-07-18 19,969 182.67 2024-07-12 2024-07-19 0 0.00 Total 49,915 185.77 9,241,872.28



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including July 19, 2024 amounts to 5,549,855 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board