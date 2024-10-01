EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



01.10.2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 24th interim notification

Walldorf, October 1, 2024

In the time period from September 23, 2024 until and including September 27, 2024, a number of 421,827 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-09-23 80,000 206.67 16,533,704.00 2024-09-24 103,961 206.37 21,454,119.69 2024-09-25 140,000 200.19 28,026,320.00 2024-09-26 59,890 204.40 12,241,270.45 2024-09-27 37,976 202.60 7,693,967.98 Total 421,827 204.04 85,949,382.12



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 27, 2024 amounts to 3,280,590 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board