22.10.2024 10:56:49
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 27th interim notification
Walldorf, October 22, 2024
In the time period from October 14, 2024 until and including October 18, 2024, a number of 16,795 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 18, 2024 amounts to 4,074,541 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
