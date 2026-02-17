EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share buy back

17.02.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 2nd interim notification

Walldorf, February 17, 2026

In the time period from February 09, 2026 until and including February 13, 2026, a number of 4,592,793 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-02-09 829,994 173.94 144,368,326.37 2026-02-10 900,000 176.86 159,173,550.00 2026-02-11 929,000 174.26 161,883,916.90 2026-02-12 942,799 170.86 161,082,394.54 2026-02-13 991,000 172.15 170,600,848.20 Total 4,592,793 173.61 797,109,036.01



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 13, 2026 amounts to 6,228,644

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board