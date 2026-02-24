EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



24.02.2026 / 15:16 CET/CEST

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, February 24, 2026

In the time period from February 16, 2026 until and including February 20, 2026, a number of 1,865,850 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-02-16 785,942 170.56 134,051,289.24 2026-02-17 1,026,000 169.29 173,696,054.40 2026-02-18 29,908 171.31 5,123,581.35 2026-02-19 12,000 172.33 2,067,900.00 2026-02-20 12,000 171.41 2,056,946.40 Total 1,865,850 170.98 316,995,771.40



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 20, 2026 amounts to 8,094,494 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board