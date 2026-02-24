SAP Aktie

SAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 15:16:23

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

24.02.2026 / 15:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, February 24, 2026

In the time period from February 16, 2026 until and including February 20, 2026, a number of 1,865,850 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2026-02-16 785,942 170.56 134,051,289.24
2026-02-17 1,026,000 169.29 173,696,054.40
2026-02-18 29,908 171.31 5,123,581.35
2026-02-19 12,000 172.33 2,067,900.00
2026-02-20 12,000 171.41 2,056,946.40
Total 1,865,850 170.98 316,995,771.40


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 20, 2026 amounts to 8,094,494 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


24.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280882  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SE

mehr Nachrichten