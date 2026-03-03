EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

03.03.2026

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 4th interim notification

Walldorf, March 3, 2026

In the time period from February 23, 2026 until and including February 27, 2026, a number of 299,063 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-02-23 69,855 167.11 11,673,797.37 2026-02-24 12,000 165.85 1,990,196.40 2026-02-25 200,000 166.62 33,324,180.00 2026-02-26 7,208 169.12 1,219,007.59 2026-02-27 10,000 170.62 1,706,175.00 Total 299,063 167.86 49,913,356.36



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 27, 2026 amounts to 8,393,557

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board