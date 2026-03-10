EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

10.03.2026 / 15:14 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 5th interim notification

Walldorf, March 10, 2026

In the time period from March 02, 2026 until and including March 06, 2026, a number of 50,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-03-02 10,000 167.72 1,677,230.00 2026-03-03 10,000 163.31 1,633,074.00 2026-03-04 10,000 167.35 1,673,504.00 2026-03-05 10,000 169.50 1,695,001.00 2026-03-06 10,000 172.63 1,726,285.00 Total 50,000 168.10 8,405,094



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 06, 2026 amounts to 8,443,557

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board