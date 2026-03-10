SAP Aktie
WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600
10.03.2026 15:14:04
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 5th interim notification
Walldorf, March 10, 2026
In the time period from March 02, 2026 until and including March 06, 2026, a number of 50,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 06, 2026 amounts to 8,443,557
shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
10.03.2026 CET/CEST
English
SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
www.sap.com
2289062 10.03.2026 CET/CEST
