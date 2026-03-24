EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share buy back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



24.03.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 7th interim notification

Walldorf, March 24, 2026

In the time period from March 16, 2026 until and including March 20, 2026, a number of 1,450,178 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-03-16 10,000 165.95 1,659,464.00 2026-03-17 10,000 165.61 1,656,130.00 2026-03-18 165,836 162.41 26,934,204.19 2026-03-19 565,342 160.46 90,717,321.36 2026-03-20 699,000 153.86 107,548,279.80 Total 1,450,178 161.66 228,515,399.35



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 20, 2026 amounts to 9,943,735

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board