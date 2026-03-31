EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



31.03.2026 / 15:59 CET/CEST

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 8th interim notification

Walldorf, March 31, 2026

In the time period from March 23, 2026 until and including March 27, 2026, a number of 3,989,394 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-03-23 764,569 154.06 117,785,830.21 2026-03-24 803,000 147.94 118,796,221.50 2026-03-25 800,000 148.36 118,688,160.00 2026-03-26 814,900 145.72 118,748,531.84 2026-03-27 806,925 144.31 116,450,574.45 Total 3,989,394 148.08 590,469,318



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 27, 2026 amounts to 13,933,129 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board