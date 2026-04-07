EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 17:23 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 9th interim notification

Walldorf, April 7, 2026

In the time period from March 30, 2026 until and including April 1, 2026, a number of 2,346,968 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-03-30 838,000 144.90 121,425,026.80 2026-03-31 790,119 147.62 116,639,816.15 2026-04-01 718,849 148.69 106,884,795.19 Total 2,346,968 147.07 344,949,638



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 1, 2026 amounts to 16,280,097

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board