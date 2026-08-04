EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



04.08.2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 1st interim notification

Walldorf, August 4, 2026

In the time period from July 27, 2026 until and including July 31, 2026, a number of 2,184,430

shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-07-27 79,424 144.82 11,501,850.10 2026-07-28 130,261 153.40 19,982,480.29 2026-07-29 647,000 160.59 103,902,377.00 2026-07-30 657,253 158.51 104,181,698.83 2026-07-31 670,492 156.23 104,750,227.62 Total 2,184,430 157.62 344,318,633.84



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including July 31, 2026 amounts to 2,184,430 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board