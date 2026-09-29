SAP Aktie
WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600
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29.09.2026 14:16:41
EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 9th interim notification
Walldorf, September 29, 2026
In the time period from September 21, 2026 until and including September 25, 2026, a number of 590,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 25, 2026 amounts to 8,895,886
shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
29.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|LEI Code:
|529900D6BF99LW9R2E68
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2407166 29.09.2026 CET/CEST
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