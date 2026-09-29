EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



29.09.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2026 – 9th interim notification

Walldorf, September 29, 2026

In the time period from September 21, 2026 until and including September 25, 2026, a number of 590,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2026-09-21 10,000 184.28 1,842,794.00 2026-09-22 10,000 184.37 1,843,709.00 2026-09-23 10,000 185.36 1,853,608.00 2026-09-24 550,000 183.60 100,981,100.00 2026-09-25 10,000 184.74 1,847,390.00 Total 590,000 184.47 108,368,601.00



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 25, 2026 amounts to 8,895,886

shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board